Travis Scott is ‘devastated’ about the Astroworld deaths, and concertgoers describe it as ‘hell.’

Travis Scott, a rapper, said he is “extremely horrified” by the tumultuous events that occurred during his set at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night, during which at least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured as crowds pressed up against the stage.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy. “The Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the awful loss of life,” Scott tweeted on Saturday.

“I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.” Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick reaction and assistance. He said, “I love you all.”

TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ijXKslw7E2

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea, the “mass casualty” situation began around 9 p.m. on Friday when tens of thousands of people at NRG Park in Houston began to “squeeze toward the front of the stage” during Scott’s performance.

According to Pea, the mass surge generated a flurry of mayhem and injuries, forcing many to fall down, become unconscious, and panic.

At least 23 individuals were sent to hospitals, 11 of them were in cardiac arrest, while more than 300 people were treated for injuries at a nearby field hospital. According to The New York Times, some of the victims were as young as 16 years old.

According to Pea, a police and medical inquiry is underway to discover the exact causes of death and how the devastating surge began.

The festival’s organizers stated that they are “assisting local officials in any way we can,” and that the event’s second day has been canceled.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight, particularly those we lost and their loved ones,” they said.

background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; div style=” This is a condensed version of the information.