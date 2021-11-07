Travis Scott is defended by Kylie Jenner, who claims they were unaware of the Astroworld deaths.

After eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to support her boyfriend, musician Travis Scott.

Jenner, 24, issued a statement on Saturday, one day after the tragedy occurred during Scott’s performance at the Houston festival.

Her statement was as follows: “Travis and I are shattered and heartbroken. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was killed, injured, or affected in any way by the events of yesterday.

“Also, I know Travis is passionate about his fans and the Houston community. I want to be clear that we were unaware of any fatalities until after the concert, and in no way would we have continued recording or performing if we had known.

“During this difficult time, I am offering my my condolences to all of the families affected, and I will be praying for their healing.”

Scott, 30, said he was “extremely saddened” when he learned of the murders and the hundreds of others hurt in the throng.

Scott wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “In a Twitter post shared on Saturday, I said: “What happened last night has completely saddened me.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the awful loss of life.

“I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported. Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick reaction and assistance. I adore you all.” pic.twitter.com/ijXKslw7E2 TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) (@trvisXX) (@trvisXX) (@trvisXX) 6 November 2021 The commotion began at 9 p.m. on Friday at NRG Park, when tens of thousands of fans began to crowd in front of the stage “According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea, during Scott’s performance.

The Astroworld festival has since been the subject of a criminal investigation by Houston police.

At a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stated officers were dealing with “a lot of narratives out there right now.”

Finner continued, ” “I believe that we should all treat the families with dignity and adhere to the facts and evidence. This is a condensed version of the information.