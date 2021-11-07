Travis Scott has promised to assist families affected by the Astroworld festival disaster.

After at least eight people died and numerous more were injured at his Astroworld music festival, Travis Scott stated he is working to support the families of “the ones that were gone.”

The rapper was on stage at the event in Houston, Texas, on Friday when the audience pushed forward, causing a “mass casualty incident,” according to authorities.

Scott paced around in an Instagram story, repeatedly smacking his fist on his forehead and yanking at his hair, reiterating his earlier Twitter comment that he was “honestly just distraught” by the occurrence.

“All I want to do is send my prayers to the people who died last night,” Scott added.

“Right now, we’re attempting to locate the families so that we can help them get through this difficult period.”

“My fans mean the world to me,” the 29-year-old stated, adding that he “always just want to leave them with a nice experience.”

“Anytime I see something (bad) going on, I immediately turn off the program and help them get the care they need,” Scott explained.

“I could never fathom the gravity of this scenario,” he continued.

Festival organizers were working with Houston police, fire, and city officials to “get to the bottom” of what transpired at NRG Park, according to Scott.

“Please call your local police if you have any information,” he urged, yanking on a braid.

“I mean, I’m honestly just crushed,” the Houston rapper said at the end of the video. Something like this would never occur to me.

“I’m (going to) do everything I can to keep you guys informed about what’s going on.”

“I adore all of you.”

In a previous statement, Scott said he was “truly grieved” by the fatalities, expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, and commended Houston authorities for their quick response.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, 17 patients were rushed to the hospital, with 11 of them suffering from cardiac arrest. The reason of death for the eight people proven dead, he said, is still unknown.

A command post for missing persons information has also been established at a local hotel.

Scott's girlfriend, reality star Kylie Jenner, is expecting a child.