Travis Scott Concert Update: All Astroworld Ticket Holders Will Be Refunded, and the Day N Vegas Show Has Been Cancelled.

All participants who purchased tickets to Astroworld, a music festival that ended in tragedy on Friday, will receive full refunds from rapper Travis Scott. He also announced that he will not perform at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Scott was “too distressed to play,” according to sources. A mob crush resulted in the deaths of eight persons and the injuries of about 300 more. The eight people that perished were between the ages of 14 and 27.

Police are looking into accusations that a security guard was injected with a narcotic in the neck.

Houston Police have launched a criminal investigation.

In 2021, general admission to Astroworld for a two-day pass will cost roughly $300 plus $65 in fees, VIP passes will cost $725 plus $69 in fees, and the “No Bystander VIP ticket” will cost $1,000 plus $78 in costs. In total, 50,000 people attended the Houston festival. The event’s second day has been canceled.

Roddy Ricch, who took the stage before Scott, has promised to donate all of his festival proceeds in 2021 to the families of the eight people who died.

On Saturday, Ricch said on his Instagram story, “Please have the families of those that we lost yesterday contact out.” “I’m going to donate my net compensation to the victims’ families.” #Pray4Houston.” On Saturday, Scott was the main attraction at Day N Vegas. The headliner is yet to be announced by the festival. On Friday, rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform, and on Sunday, rapper Tyler the Creator will perform.

