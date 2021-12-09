Travis Scott claims that he did everything he could to prevent the Astroworld tragedy.

While on stage at last month’s Astroworld, rapper Travis Scott claimed he believes he done everything he could to address the out-of-control audience.

Scott was questioned by radio star Charlamagne Tha God in his first interview following the fatal event in Houston. If he felt like he did “all [he]possibly could to help in that situation,” what would he say to Tha God? Scott said, “Yes.” “Anything I physically can, yeah,” says the narrator. “If you knew what was going on, you’d wish… but you’re standing there, a thousand percent.” Scott stated that while he sensed a shift in intensity throughout the presentation, he was not notified of the deaths until afterward.

On November 5, a big audience at NRG Park began pressing up to Scott’s stage, resulting in a human crush. Eight people died that night, and two more individuals succumbed to their injuries and died in hospital the next day, including the youngest victim, a 9-year-old child.

25 concertgoers were hospitalized, and more than 300 others were treated for injuries, out of the estimated 50,000 people in attendance.

Scott was harshly chastised in the aftermath of the incident for not doing more while playing and for encouraging a fury culture at his gigs in the past.

He was also mocked online after sending an apologetic video to his social media sites, which many fans perceived as dishonest, and while he offered to pay for the victims’ burial services, some of the families turned him down.

Scott expressed regret for the initial response video, stating he only wanted to “get something out” based on his knowledge at the time, and promised to continue to support the deceased’s loved ones in the interview, which was released to Charlamagne’s YouTube page on Thursday.

Scott responded no to the question of whether the “raging” culture of his shows contributed to the “energy” of that night.

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a while,” Scott said Charlamagne. “Creating these experiences and trying to prove that they’re happening in a safe setting.”

“As artists, we put our faith in professionals to ensure that should things go wrong, people can get out safely,” he concluded. “And this night felt exactly like any other show—it felt like a regular show to me.” This is a condensed version of the information.