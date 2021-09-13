Travis Miller’s Story of Turning PGA Memes into a Global Brand.

The world of sports has changed dramatically as a result of the rise of social media. Fans and communities may now interact, converse, discuss, and engage with not just other fans and enemies, but also with their favorite athletes and players, thanks to the internet. While sports like as basketball and football have provided many online forums and venues for their audiences to connect and engage in, golf has been one of the latest to follow suit. Some may ascribe this to the fact that golf is perceived as a stuffy, formal sport.

However, one amateur golfer set out to dispel the stigma surrounding the “country club sport” by creating a meme account called PGA Memes to bring golfers together. PGA Memes was founded in 2018 by Travis Miller as a fun method for golf fans to engage with amusing golf-related material, but three years later, the brand has accumulated global prominence, reaching more than 50 million people per week. Miller’s platform embraces all things golf, including the good, the bad, and the humorous ugly that comes with playing, by distributing golf content that is equally hilarious, relatable, current, and even newsworthy through PGA Memes.

PGA Memes Founder & CEO Travis Miller adds, “People typically see golf as a pretty dry and restricted sport.” “However, with PGA Memes, we wanted to show the everyday golfer the fun side of the sport. We aim to bring out the enjoyable, relatable side of the game with the pro content and events we generate, even when we work with pro players.”

PGA Memes has amassed such a large following that it has become a globally known brand that Miller leverages for brand collaborations, partnerships, and even possibilities with the PGA Tour and the European Tour. With the capacity to tap into its network and following of more than 50 million, PGA Memes has become a priceless asset, basically resulting in a guaranteed ROI for partners. Miller has also introduced other PGA Memes brand extensions, like as the brand’s podcast, Shank Happens with PGA Memes, and PGA Memes branded goods available through their online shop.

