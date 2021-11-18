Travis McMichael returns to the stand for the second day, claiming that he warned Ahmaud Arbery that the cops were on their way.

According to the Associated Press, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified for the second day Thursday, telling the court that he approached Arbery to inform him that the police were approaching and that the 25-year-old fled.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their next-door neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all set to stand trial in Georgia in February 2020 for pursuing and killing Arbery, a Black man.

Travis McMichael said that he knew of a probable incident down the road in his Georgia community from neighbors. He stated McMichael pulled up alongside Arbery, who was running in the vicinity, in his pickup truck to ask him about it.

Arbery stopped running at first, but resumed when McMichael informed him the police were on their way. McMichael, who testified that he was inside his vehicle with a shotgun pointing at the ground, said that while Arbery’s demeanor was strange, the 25-year-old did not threaten him.

“Did he just bolt?” McMichael was questioned by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

McMichael said, “Yes, he was simply running.”

According to the Associated Press, when the prosecution questioned McMichael how many times he had pulled up next to strangers in his area in the past, he responded never.

“You are aware that no one is obligated to speak with someone they do not wish to speak with, correct?” Dunikoski remarked.

Dunikoski also questioned McMichael about why he didn’t include specifics from his Wednesday testimony in his written statement to police, such as his assertion that he informed Arbery police that they were on their way. During his police interrogation, McMichael stated that he was “stressed, nervous, and afraid.”

“I just finished killing a dude. I was covered in blood. It was the most traumatic experience I’d ever had “After Dunikoski inquired as to why he was nervous, McMichael stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

McMichael said on Wednesday that Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun, forcing him to make a split-second “life-or-death” decision. His comments were the first time any of the three white males charged with Arbery’s murder have spoken publicly about the case.

Prosecutors argue that McMichael and his father had no reason to arm themselves and chase Arbery as he fled by their Georgia house on Feb. 23, 2020.

Testimony. This is a condensed version of the information.