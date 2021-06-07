Travelodge is expanding its UK network with the opening of seven additional properties.

On Monday, Travelodge will launch seven new hotels, resulting in the creation of nearly 150 jobs and a £70 million investment.

They are part of a group of 17 hotels set to open in 2021, as revealed earlier this year.

Boston, Bristol, Poole, St Albans, and Witney are among the new locations, bringing the total number of Travelodge hotels in the UK, Ireland, and Spain to 592.

“We are happy to mark the start of the summer holiday season by growing our UK hotel network by officially opening seven new properties in one day,” said Craig Bonnar, Travelodge’s chief executive.

“These seven new hotels not only bring our total number of hotels in the UK to 578, but they also provide even more exceptional value to our business and leisure guests while also boosting local economies.

“We are well positioned to serve the nation with their staycation break this year, with more Britons holidaying on British shores.”