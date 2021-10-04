Travellers are still in the parking lot five days after the council gave them a 24-hour notice to depart.

Despite being given a 24-hour warning to depart by the municipality, a group of travellers who set up camp in an Earlestown car park are still there.

The warning was delivered on September 29, yet when I visited the location today (October 4), there were still people in the parking lot.

On St John Street in St Helens, four huge caravan motor homes could be seen parked.

The travellers were given a Section 77 notice, which gave them a 24-hour period to leave the area.

After an armed police raid, a woman, 62, and four men were captured.

“After issuing notice to depart, the caravans remain on the parking park,” stated local councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron. The summons has been filed with the court and will be signed and served before the eviction can begin.

“Again, this is a parking lot, not a campground. Anyone who sets up camp on it will be treated in the same way.”

Residents living near the parking park have expressed their dissatisfaction with the travelers’ rubbish disposal.

The travellers will be evicted from the location through legal means.