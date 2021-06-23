Traveling to Wales may become more expensive as the Welsh government contemplates imposing a tourism tax.

Mark Drakeford has unveiled his five-year plan for what the Welsh Government hopes to accomplish in the following years.

According to WalesOnline, part of that strategy includes legislation that will pave the way for future tourism taxes.

The First Minister has proposed a plan that would allow local governments in Wales to charge visitors a fee.

The tax will primarily be levied on visitors to Wales who spend nights in hotels, B&Bs, or self-catering vacation homes.

Along with the tourism tax, Mr Drakeford’s five-year plan outlines 100 sectors for which his cabinet will share responsibility over the following five years.

Other important pledges include making some commonly littered plastics illegal, establishing a national forest from north to south Wales, and setting 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas, as well as banning pavement parking wherever practicable.

Mr Drakeford said in the Senedd on Tuesday that a tourism tax would boost the business in Wales.

He stated, ” “A well implemented tourism tax will assist the business because it will allow local governments to invest in the things that make such locations appealing to tourists in the first place.

“At the moment, the local populations are the ones that pay for everything. They pay for the bathrooms, the parking lots, the local museum, the local festivalâ€”everything that is put in place to attract visitors to the area is paid for entirely by local citizens.”

Mark Drakeford’s strategy has been thoroughly detailed by WalesOnline; you can read the complete document here.