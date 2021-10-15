Traveling Liverpool fans should take note of this important piece of information ahead of their Champions League match.

Before Liverpool FC’s Champions League match next week, the government has issued some advise to their supporters.

On Tuesday, October 9, Liverpool will face Athletico Madrid in their away leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The game will begin at 9 p.m. local time, with Liverpool FC receiving 3,306 seats for the all-ticket contest.

A student’s Magaluf tattoo drew the attention of a monster who recorded himself rapping her.

The Reds, who have won their opening two Champions League games, will have a difficult away match against their Group B rivals.

After the criteria for traveling to European countries changed on January 1, 2021 as a result of Brexit, travelers are advised to double-check that their passport is valid for at least three months after leaving Spain.

In Spain, current Covid regulations mandate that all supporters in football stadiums wear a face mask at all times.

They also recommend printing your Covid vaccination QR codes in case you lose or don’t have access to your phone while in Spain and need to return to the UK.

Inside the stadium, fans are not permitted to smoke, eat, or drink, with the exception of water (under 500ml) with no bottle top.

The authorities have set up a “Meeting Point” for away fans near the Canillejas metro station named Plaza del Céfiro, which is a 25-minute walk from the stadium and has pubs and restaurants.

Away fans should arrive early (two to three hours before kick-off) at this square, and police will guide fans to the stadium before kick-off.

Fans are advised to arrive early at the stadium because access will be delayed owing to the extensive security checks that will be conducted.

To avoid ticket fraud, police and stewards may ask for photo ID from ticket holders, so bring it with you.

Thieves may target ticket holders, with travelers reminded that lost or stolen tickets will not be reprinted, and they would be denied entry to the stadium.

You should obey the police directions in Spain. Avoid making any kind of physical contact with police officers (including requests to take photos etc).

Drinking booze in the streets of Madrid. “The summary has come to an end.”