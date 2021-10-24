Travelers will now be required to use lateral flow tests rather than PCR due to a rule change.

Returning vacationers who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from the coronavirus laws, which the government is touting as a “great boost” for the travel industry.

Fully vaccinated people arriving in England from a non-red list nation can utilize a lateral flow test instead of the more expensive PCR version on or before day two, starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday — just in time for half-term holidays.

Because NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be utilized for overseas travel, lateral flow tests must be acquired from a commercial source.

Bookings for lateral flow tests commenced on Friday and can be made through GOV.UK’s list of private providers.

There were 25 suppliers listed on the Government website as of Saturday afternoon, with rates ranging from £19 to £39.

Passengers must provide a snapshot of their test results to the private provider, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and failure to do so might result in a punishment of £1,000.

Those who test positive will need to isolate and take a free NHS confirmatory PCR test.

In the ten days following their arrival in England, anyone traveling to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man must follow the regulations for testing and quarantine in those locations.

“I’m thrilled that qualified tourists to England who have had the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine can now benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test with speedier results,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This massive boost to the travel sector and the general public will make it easier and less expensive for individuals to schedule vacations and travel abroad, and it is only possible due of our fantastic vaccine program.”

“Anyone who tests positive must do a PCR test, which if positive, can be genomically sequenced to screen for variations and aid in the fight against the virus.”

“The change in guidelines for post-arrival tests will provide passengers more alternatives and faster results, just in time for many half-term holidays,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“We can make this decision because to the success of our immunization program, giving the industry and consumers a much-needed boost.”

Dr. Jenny Harries is the president and CEO of. “The summary has come to an end.”