Travelers planning vacations overseas this year should be aware of an urgent ATOL warning.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom has issued an urgent warning to vacationers.

Travellers considering a foreign vacation should check to see if they are financially safeguarded for the long-awaited trip.

Following the government’s assurance that fully-vaccinated British citizens can travel to and from amber-listed countries, global travel is progressively returning to normal.

Because of this, the travel industry is anticipating a much-welcomed boost in demand, and with so many alternatives and discounts constantly pushed to consumers, it can be tough to know how to make a trip safe and secure.

A safe approach to schedule a trip is to book a package holiday that is financially insured by the ATOL scheme.

If the travel firm you booked with goes out of business, you will either receive your money back or, if you have already started your vacation, you will be allowed to finish it at no additional expense.

A package holiday is a collection of travel items, such as a flight and a hotel stay, sold by a travel company at a single all-inclusive price.

ATOL registration is necessary for any UK company that sells package holidays that include a flight.

While ATOL-protected package holidays offer the highest level of safety, there are additional options for vacation planning:

Book a package holiday that is ATOL covered. Follow the rules and regulations for your destination’s entry. If at all possible, book with a credit card to take advantage of the Consumer Credit Act’s Section 75 protection. Take out travel insurance as soon as you make your reservation. Keep current with UK government travel advice and heed it when you return.

“As Covid-19 limits are removed, more more places will open up as potential holiday hotspots for consumers,” said Andy Cohen, Head of ATOL.

“We anticipate an increase in bookings, and it is more important than ever for consumers to ensure that they are financially protected when traveling.

“Check that your travel company is financially protected by ATOL if you’re purchasing a package holiday for complete peace of mind over your money.”