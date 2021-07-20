Travelers from the United States are being advised not to visit the United Kingdom, even if they are completely vaccinated.

Travelers from the United States have been advised not to visit the United Kingdom due to an increase in Coronavirus cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday placed the United Kingdom on the highest level of travel advice, warning that even fully-vaccinated travelers could be at danger.

Boris Johnson made the decision on the day he eliminated the final social contact restrictions and reopened nightclubs, putting the country on step four of the Covid recovery program.

The United Kingdom was rated as “Level 4 Very High,” which means that Americans should “avoid travel to the United Kingdom” and ensure that they are fully vaccinated if they must go.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated tourists may be at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” according to the advisory.

In the last 24 hours, the UK has recorded 39,950 new COVID cases and 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, according to government data.

On Level 4, the country joins countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

India, Iran, and Italy are among the countries that have been severely afflicted by the coronavirus but are rated as low-risk by the US.