Travelers are being urged to join a legal action against the government over hotel quarantine stays, according to lawyers.

Travellers who have been compelled to pay thousands of dollars to stay in hotels for quarantine after returning from overseas have been asked to join a legal action against the government.

A law firm claims to have filed court papers against the government, and has invited those who have been harmed by the policy to register their information in order to be included in the action.

The laws, which force travelers arriving from a red list nation to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285, have previously been challenged in court by the London firm PGMBM.

Even if a traveler is completely vaccinated and has tested negative for Covid-19, the restriction applies.

A blanket approach, according to PGMBM, is a “unlawful loss of liberty” and a violation of human rights.

Mexico, Tunisia, Turkey, and much of South America and Africa are among the 62 countries on the red list.

“It’s regrettable that the Government hasn’t yet realized that this policy is a basic breach of people’s human rights,” said Tom Goodhead, managing partner of PGMBM.

“Law-abiding persons who have received two doses of vaccine should not be subjected to quarantine.

“It’s ridiculous that they should have to pay for the privilege of being imprisoned.”

If the lawsuit is successful, double-vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to quarantine at hotels, and the government may be forced to refund money to people who were previously forced to quarantine.

“The Government should look at the acts of practically every other major European country, which exempts the double-vaccinated from all forms of quarantine, including hotel quarantine, which most countries viewed as too harsh to even adopt in the first place,” Mr Goodhead continued.

-“The folks who contact us for assistance on a daily basis are not careless globetrotters. They’re usually folks who have been compelled to go to care for relatives or attend the funerals of their parents or siblings,” Mr Goodhead explained.

“Forcing people into what has been termed as ‘worse than a prison’ by the media is not only terrible, but also illegal.”