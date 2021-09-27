Travel to Turkey for a hair transplant and receive ongoing support.

Turkey has been removed off the government’s no-fly list, so there’s never been a better time to start making arrangements for a hair transplant.

For the first time in over a year, Hair Transplant Solutions is reintroducing its popular chaperone packages, which provide supervision through every stage of the process, from consultation through overseas treatment and subsequently aftercare.

Tony Owen has decades of hairdressing experience and is the owner and managing director of the Merseyside-based company that links with Clinicana in Istanbul.

He will accompany clients on the trip to provide advise and support through a chaperone service, which may be added to treatment and travel charges for £170.

The initial chaperone packages for October have already sold out, so anyone planning a trip to Istanbul for a new hairstyle should book as soon as possible for dates in November and December, as well as early 2022.

Click here for all the information you need to schedule a consultation, learn more about the chaperone service, and stay up with Hair Transplant Solutions’ social media updates.

Hair Transplant Solutions, which was designated the Most Trusted Hair Transplant Provider by Global Health and Pharma Magazine in 2020, wants to make the procedure as simple as possible for clients.

“The chaperone trips are popular because we’re with you throughout the process, including key discussions with the doctor about your hairline and hair transplant plan, making the entire trip less stressful,” Tony explained.

“Some clients fly with us, while others meet us at Istanbul Airport when they arrive from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, China, Ibiza, Greece, Canada, and other countries.”

Now that Turkey has been removed from the red list, travel to the nation on available chaperone package dates will be subject to new government requirements that will take effect at 4 a.m. on October 4th. Government guidelines may change, so keep that in mind.

Clients who qualify as fully vaccinated will no longer be required to take a pre-departure Covid test while flying out of the UK under the new standards.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated, on the other hand, must do a PCR test before travelling, and a PCR test is also included at the hospital. “The summary has come to an end.”