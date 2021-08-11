Travel restrictions in Ireland have been relaxed – here’s what you need to know before you go.

The extensive historic and cultural linkages between Liverpool and Ireland, as outlined in the article “12 reasons Liverpool is Ireland’s second capital,” will be familiar to most Echo readers.

Approximately 1.5 million Irish migrants went through Liverpool during the Great Famine of 1845-1852, with many choosing to settle in the city. Since then, there has been a strong tie between Liverpool and Ireland, with an amazing 75% of Liverpudlians being of Irish heritage.

Regrettably, the coronavirus outbreak effectively put an end to the incessant toing and froing over the Irish Sea. Many inhabitants still retain close family ties over the river, and Merseyside has a sizable native Irish population.

But, at long last, Ireland is beginning to open up. Since the last update on July 19, here is the most recent information from the FCO:

A Passenger Locator Form will be required of all visitors to Ireland. It is a crime to fail to complete this form.

Travelers from the United Kingdom who have documentation of complete immunization will not be subjected to any testing or quarantine. If you are traveling from the United Kingdom and do not have sufficient proof of vaccination, you must: Show proof of a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of entering the country. Self-quarantine Submit to a post-arrival test Travel to and from Northern Ireland is not prohibited. How to Get There

Fortunately, Ryan Air flights between Liverpool and Dublin are still available at a bargain, with fares as little as £15 one-way for some dates, albeit bear in mind baggage allowance and other restrictions.

Take a flight to Dublin and you’ll be sipping Guinness in less than an hour, as the flight is only 50 minutes long.

Taking the ferry is substantially more expensive (£149 for a single trip and £298 for a round trip) and takes much longer (8 hours), but it has its benefits.

You won’t have to worry about luggage restrictions, you’ll be able to travel in comfort, and once you are on the Emerald Isle, you’ll be free to explore and move around anytime you like, making it ideal for a family vacation or a caravan excursion.

There are four ferries that leave Liverpool every day. “The summary has come to an end.”