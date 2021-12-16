Travel news from France: the UK ban, new limitations, and the change’s date and time.

In order to combat the spread of the Omicron strain, France will impose stricter conditions for visitors from the United Kingdom.

The French government will enforce a ban on all visitors, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Those entering the nation for “vital reasons” will be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

In comparison to the rest of the country, Liverpool has a high rate of covid infection.

Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told BFM television: “We’ll put in place a system of regulations that is far more stringent than the one in place now.

“The validity of the exam to come to France will be reduced from 48 to 24 hours.

“We shall restrict the reasons for visiting France from the United Kingdom to French nationals and residents, as well as their families.

“People who do not have French or European nationality or who are inhabitants will be limited in their tourism or business visits.

“People will have to register on an app… and self-isolate in a location of their choice for seven days – under the supervision of security personnel – but this can be reduced to 48 hours if a negative test is conducted in France.”

The restrictions are set to take effect from 11 p.m. on Friday (GMT).

What are the travel limitations for entering France from the United Kingdom?

All tourists are prohibited.

Antigen or PCR tests taken within 24 hours of departure will be allowed only for people having “essential reasons” to travel.

Following arrival, a seven-day self-isolation period is required.

Under the ‘essential reason’ for travel guideline, persons with second residences in France are expected to be prevented from entering the nation.