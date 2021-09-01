Travel laws have been amended, allowing British citizens to visit Portugal without being quarantined.

In a last-minute legal adjustment, unvaccinated Britons can now visit Portugal without needing to quarantine.

Previously, travelers from the United Kingdom had to produce proof of full vaccination with an EU-approved vaccine, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna, when entering mainland Portugal, or face a 14-day quarantine.

However, the country has suddenly relaxed its travel restrictions in the hopes of boosting last-minute summer vacation bookings.

Travelers will still need to provide a negative PCR or rapid antigen coronavirus test result, but they will not be required to present proof of vaccination upon arrival at the popular vacation spot.

Children under the age of 12 do not need to present documentation of a negative test, and the modifications apply to EU countries as well as Brazil, China, the United States, and Australia.

The loosening of the rules, according to the travel association Abta, will make Portugal “even more enticing” to Britons.

“Portugal is a popular holiday destination for British holidaymakers, with 2.8 million Brits visiting in 2018.”

“It has magnificent beaches, amazing cities, and stunning countryside, as well as a thriving cafe and restaurant culture.

“The eased travel requirements are expected to make it even more enticing to anyone searching for a late summer vacation.”

Under the new standards, lateral flow tests must be done within 48 hours after departure, while PCR testing must be conducted within 72 hours, and passengers must additionally fill out a passenger location card prior to departure.

To avoid a two-week quarantine on the Portuguese islands of Azores and Madeira, visitors must present either a negative PCR test or a vaccine certificate, however they can get a free test on arrival if they agree to go into “prophylactic isolation,” which is a 12- to 24-hour wait for the test result.

Because Portugal is on the UK’s amber travel list, vaccinated Britons must take a test three days before returning to the UK and another two days after returning.

Unvaccinated visitors must also undergo similar tests and be quarantined for ten days after returning to the UK.

