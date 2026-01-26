Travel Disruptions at London Waterloo This Weekend Due to Engineering Works

Passengers traveling through London Waterloo this weekend should brace for significant disruptions as engineering works are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. These follow-up works, aimed at improving infrastructure after the Christmas and New Year upgrades, will lead to line closures and alterations to services between Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

Service Changes and Station Closures

Several train routes, including those connecting Waterloo to Chessington South, Dorking, Guildford, Kingston, Hampton Court, and others, will be impacted. Long-distance services to locations such as Basingstoke, Portsmouth Harbour, and Reading will also experience delays or cancellations.

Queenstown Road station will be completely closed over the weekend, and travelers have been advised to use nearby stations as alternatives. Additionally, some services will bypass stations like Earlsfield and Vauxhall, further complicating travel plans for those in the affected areas.

South Western Railway (SWR) has urged passengers to check their journeys in advance using the company’s journey planner, as some services will be revised with changes to calling patterns. According to SWR’s customer and commercial director, Peter Williams, the work being done in one of the busiest parts of the network is expected to reduce delays and improve reliability once completed.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations as journeys may take longer than usual during the works, which will also continue through the end of the weekend. The service disruptions are expected to ease once the maintenance is completed and the improvements are fully implemented.