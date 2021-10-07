Travel changes for 32 countries have been announced by the Foreign Office.

Changes to the Foreign Office’s travel advice for more than 30 countries and territories throughout the world have been issued, allowing for non-essential travel.

The UK announced revisions to its travel guidelines earlier this week, replacing the amber list with the’red list’ and’rest of the world’ lists, according to the Mirror.

None of the 32 countries and territories were on the red list when the travel regulations were implemented.

The rationale for the high number of revisions, according to the Foreign Office, was “as part of a simpler system for foreign travel, which has seen the traffic light system replaced with a single red list, and decreased testing requirements for eligible fully vaccinated visitors.”

“Except in rare circumstances, such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed,” they continued, “the FCDO will no longer advise against travel to non-red list nations on COVID-19 grounds.”

When returning from travels abroad, Brits will be subjected to new regulations under the UK’s new travel rules regime.

Anyone arriving in the UK from a country on the red list will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 per adult.

The criteria for’rest of the world’ locations vary depending on whether or not travelers have been properly vaccinated against Covid.

One PCR test will be necessary on day two following arriving for those who have been twice jabbed.

Unvaccinated/partially vaccinated passengers will be required to do a pre-departure test as well as PCR testing on days two and eight, as well as self-isolate for ten days. (If you take a fourth test and get a negative result, you can quit self-isolating sooner.)

The change in Foreign Office advice also means that travelers can go abroad without risking their travel insurance being invalidated, as companies typically use the advise to assess whether or not they will be insured.

Of course, just because the government of the United Kingdom says you can travel somewhere doesn’t mean it’s always open for vacations. Only a few nations are currently open to British citizens. The good news is that this includes popular vacation destinations like. “The summary has come to an end.”