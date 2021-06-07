Travel between the United Kingdom and the United States should be reopened, according to aviation executives.

When Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden meet this week, aviation executives have urged that limitations on transatlantic flying be eased.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Heathrow Airport executives joined senior US officials in pushing for travel between the two countries to be reopened.

They made the request during a combined virtual press conference scheduled ahead of Mr. Johnson’s meeting with Mr. Biden ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The time has come to act after 15 months of constraints.

Because the United States is currently on the UK’s amber list, arriving travelers must self-isolate for ten days.

