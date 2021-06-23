Travel agents are demanding answers as to why the industry has been “sacrificed” in the face of the pandemic.

As part of a UK-wide Travel Day of Action, more than 250 members of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPA) and its affiliates, including airlines, tour operators, and pilots, will demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

They will seek travel sectoral assistance, transparency about the data used to ground travel, a strategy for a safe return to international travel, and a low-cost, easy-to-access testing regime.

It comes after an SPAA study indicated that more than nine out of ten (96%) Scots who traveled abroad between March 2020 and today felt very or fairly safe.

The travel industry will be out in force to maintain pressure on the Scottish Government to provide assistance to travel agencies during this disastrous period for our entire industry.

Only 4% of international travelers said they felt “not at all safe,” with none saying they “did not feel safe at all.”

“We’re hoping that the First Minister comes to meet us to explain why, despite a world-beating vaccination program and easily accessible albeit expensive testing, we’re further behind in opening up travel than we were a year ago when we had no rapid testing and no vaccination,” said SPAA president Joanne Dooey.

“Our poll of ordinary Scots reveals that nearly two-thirds of Scots are devastated, disappointed, confused, or upset by the current travel restrictions, with more than half (57%) saying they would travel overseas within the next 12 months if they could, and 17% saying they would travel within the next three months or sooner if they could.

“We want the Scottish Government to show us their data, trust the vaccination, and make testing more affordable,” said the group.

"We've challenged the First Minister to meet with us so that we can discuss it.