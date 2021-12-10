Travel advice for British visitors to Ireland has been updated.

The Irish government has issued fresh travel advice for British tourists visiting Ireland.

British visitors would be required to take daily antigen tests for five days after arriving in Ireland, according to Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The recommendation is not yet a legal obligation, but it comes after an updated public health evaluation of the Omicron type.

The updated advise was published late last night, following the confirmation of six cases of the novel Omicron strain in Ireland, with health experts warning that more cases could be on the way.

Anyone who is eligible for a booster vaccine should get it as soon as possible, especially if they plan to travel internationally in the near future.

According to the government, airlines and ferry firms will continue to be required to check if passengers have a negative test result before boarding.

Fears about the Omicron variety have resulted in increased travel restrictions, as Health and Safety Executive chief executive Paul Reid stated that the new variant is likely to become dominant.

They need all international visitors to Ireland to obtain a negative PCR or antigen test.

The government stated in a statement that the new advise considers “important elements such as the goal to maintain alignment with the broader European Union approach to travel, as well as the unique conditions of the Common Travel Area.”