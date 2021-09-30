Trashelle Odom: Who Is She? Corey Lewandowski was accused of making sexual advances by a woman.

Following allegations that he sexually harassed a donor last weekend, Corey Lewandowski, a close advisor to former President Donald Trump, has been removed as chairman of the MAGA Action political action committee.

Taylor Budowich, the former president’s director of communications, tweeted that Lewandowski, who has disputed the charges, “will no longer be connected with Trump World,” and that he would be replaced by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The departure of one of Trump’s senior aides comes after Trashelle Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, made explicit charges about Lewandowski’s behavior at a charity dinner.

According to Politico, Trashelle Odom was one of approximately two dozen GOP donors who attended the dinner on Sunday at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s Benihana restaurant.

She was sat next to Lewandowski at the event, which was part of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s four-day symposium on substance misuse.

Trashelle Odom and her husband, according to Politico, are newcomers to the Republican donor scene, and she was terrified by Lewandowski’s allegations that he controlled who had access to Trump’s inner circle.

In a statement to Politico, she said that Lewandowski had groped her and made obscene remarks.

“He touched me improperly frequently, screamed terrible and disgusting things to me, pursued me, and made me feel violated and afraid,” she added.

Lewandowski allegedly informed her about the size of his genitalia, discussed his sexual performance, and handed her his hotel room key, according to the statement. According to the report, Lewandowski attempted to grab her hand and touched her leg.

According to Politico, her claims were backed up by four first-hand witnesses.

Odom stated that she came forward “because he has to be held accountable” and that she wanted other women to “know that you, too, can be heard, and collectively we can prevent horrific things like this from happening.”

“I am fortunate to have a supportive husband and family,” she continued.

On the HMH construction website, Odom is photographed with her husband, who is listed as the owner of the Idaho company that operates in the Treasure Valley area.

