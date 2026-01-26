Transport for London Tackles Bus Delays with Major Traffic Light Rephasing

Transport for London (TfL) has launched an ambitious plan to address chronic bus delays across the capital by altering the timing of traffic lights at key junctions. The initiative, aimed at easing congestion and improving journey times, will see about 1,500 sets of traffic lights reprogrammed to give buses priority, a critical part of TfL’s five-year strategy to boost bus network efficiency. The initiative is a response to worsening delays that have contributed to a decline in bus ridership over the past few years.

Priority for Buses at London’s Key Traffic Lights

The rephasing of traffic lights is one of several key components in TfL’s new strategy, dubbed “London on the move.” The plan includes not only giving buses the green light at major traffic signals, but also tackling one of the biggest barriers to smooth travel—congestion. Bus speeds have been steadily dropping, with TfL’s data revealing an average speed of just 9.18 mph for the June to September period last year, a decrease from 9.38 mph in the same period two years prior. Central London routes, such as the 14 and 72, are reported to travel at speeds slower than 6 mph, and delays during rush hour often bring the network to a near standstill.

Paul Lynch, managing director of Stagecoach Bus in London, recently told a London Assembly investigation that delays are the worst they have been in 40 years. TfL’s plan seeks to remedy this by prioritizing buses at traffic lights and minimizing disruptions caused by roadworks. In addition to the reprogramming of signals, TfL is enhancing its traffic control system, “Fusion,” which allows for quicker adjustments to traffic light timings in response to delays. This system is expected to reduce delays by as much as 14% once fully implemented.

While efforts to speed up bus journeys are underway, TfL is also addressing the broader issue of roadwork-related congestion. Starting in April, utility companies will be charged up to £2,500 per day for roadworks on traffic-sensitive streets, a strategy intended to incentivize less disruptive work schedules. This lane rental scheme has already been approved in four London boroughs, with another 22 expected to join the initiative. These funds will be partially reinvested into improving local roads, including fixing potholes.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan emphasized the importance of these measures, noting that reducing congestion not only improves the commute for bus passengers but also contributes to a cleaner, greener London. The long-term vision includes giving all 3,500 traffic lights with bus routes priority by 2030. Additionally, TfL is deploying AI-driven “Vivacity” cameras that can identify different modes of transportation to help manage traffic more effectively.

With these sweeping changes, TfL aims to tackle congestion head-on, making buses a faster and more reliable option for Londoners. As part of the city’s broader sustainability goals, Mayor Khan has set an ambitious target for 80% of all journeys in London to be made by walking, cycling, or public transport. These efforts represent a critical step in transforming the capital’s transport network, making it safer, more efficient, and more sustainable for all.