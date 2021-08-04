Transfer rumours are put into perspective by Marcel Brands’ outstanding gesture to Moise Kean.

When Marcel Brands joined Everton, his gesture to Moise Kean and his mother drew the attention of Everton supporters.

On Wednesday, it will be two years since the Italy striker signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park, with the expectation of becoming a highly exciting addition to the team.

And the club’s football director made it plain to the young athlete that he would be made to feel as comfortable as possible in his new surroundings.

Moving to a new nation as a 19-year-old would have been difficult enough, let alone with the added pressure of being a big-money signing.

And Brands made certain that the player felt secure from the moment he arrived at Finch Farm.

As the attacker completed the formalities around his signing, the Dutchman handed over a customised autographed Everton shirt to Kean’s mother at the club’s training complex.

“We will take care of your son,” the director of football added. And I want to meet you on a regular basis.”

Now, the 21-year-old has made no secret of his wish to quit the Blues after making 37 appearances in all competitions, the great majority of which came as a substitute.

After his impressive loan experience with Paris Saint-Germain last season, Everton will not consider another loan for Kean, but a substantial enough offer could persuade them to sell him permanently.

If you told Evertonians two years into the striker’s contract that he could potentially move for a large profit, they might not have been surprised.

Many people feel that means the forward’s stint at the club was filled with goals and excellent performances.

Regrettably, this has not been the case.

A managerial change and some underwhelming team performances in 2019/20 didn’t help the teenager as he sought to adjust to a new club and a new country.

Because he spent the most of his games on the bench, he struggled to be the true impact substitute that his team need on numerous occasions.

