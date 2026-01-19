Trans-Nzoia Police Break Up “Kapenguria Six” Criminal Syndicate

Authorities in Trans-Nzoia have arrested a notorious gang calling itself the “Kapenguria Six,” putting an end to a series of robberies that had plagued the Endebess area. The gang, named after Kenya’s revered founding fathers, had been terrorizing the region with thefts and violence.

Police Crackdown and Chilling Discoveries

The arrest of the six gang members came after a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation, which took place in the early hours of the morning. Police stormed the gang’s hideout, seizing weapons and military gear, including a jungle belt, a beret, and three razor-sharp pangas—far from the ideals of the original “Kapenguria Six,” who fought for Kenya’s independence.

The gang had adopted this name, a choice that irked local residents, as it evoked memories of the Kenyan nationalists who were imprisoned in 1952 for fighting against colonial rule. “They tainted a holy name,” said a local chief. “But today, their history ends in a cell.”

Operation Leads to Greater Safety

The raid, which also foiled further planned attacks by the gang, has been hailed as a success in restoring peace to the community. The gang, which had instilled fear among local farmers, had become a shadowy threat, operating with a level of audacity that many residents found unsettling.

With the six men now in custody, Endebess can breathe a little easier. The County Commander issued a stern warning to other groups attempting to mimic militia tactics: they will face “maximum force.” The message is clear—Trans-Nzoia will not tolerate such lawlessness.

For the people of Endebess, the arrest of the “Kapenguria Six” brings a sense of closure. The once-feared criminals are now behind bars, and the region can begin to heal from the fear they spread. The justice system, though delayed, has not forgotten these false heroes.