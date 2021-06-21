Tranmere Rovers FC’s hotel is up for sale and could be converted into apartments.

After permanently closing to tourists last year, a historic Wirral hotel managed by Tranmere Rovers FC is now up for sale.

Mark and Nicola Palios, the proprietors of Tranmere Rovers Football Team, purchased the Riverhill Hotel and Restaurant on Talbot Road in Oxton in 2016, with earnings going to the Wirral football club.

The Wirral club stated in June that the hotel will be permanently closed, citing the coronavirus epidemic as a reason in their decision.

During the epidemic, the hotel served as a central location for food production and distribution to local citizens in need.

“These activities will continue for as long as they are needed,” Tranmere Rovers FC announced at the time. “The Riverhill will also continue with its takeaway food service throughout that time.”

“After that, the hotel will be used as player housing and student housing for some of our international students while we investigate longer-term options for it.”

The hotel has been put for auction with Smith and Sons Property Consultants, with a guide price of £800,000, and the ancient structure might be converted into apartments.

“The Riverhill Hotel and Restaurant has long been a sought-after and highly esteemed venue next to Oxton Village and in an established residential setting and Conservation Area,” according to the listing.

“It is a character standalone structure with an appealing external façade that is part timber and part rendered, and it is placed in wide gardens with a second entry point from Rosemount Close.”

“It currently lends itself to a number of alternatives, including ongoing use as a hotel and restaurant with 14 bedrooms, 11 with ensuite bathrooms, or conversion of the old hotel to apartments with new built cottages or bungalows in the back gardens.”

“Architects drawings, as well as elevational designs and site layouts, have been developed for a variety of different plans and are available for view on the auctioneers website.”

"The Riverhill is one of those enterprises that everyone has wonderful memories of," a Tranmere Rovers FC representative said.