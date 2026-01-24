Traitors Winners Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby Poised for Showbiz Success

In a thrilling conclusion to the latest season of BBC’s The Traitors, Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby have been crowned joint-winners, leaving fans buzzing with excitement about their future careers. The pair made history as the first duo of traitors to clinch the coveted title together, having been chosen for their roles by host Claudia Winkleman at the start of the season. With a combined prize pot of £95,750, they each walked away with £47,875 following a dramatic final.

In a nail-biting conclusion, Rachel and Stephen managed to outlast the Faithfuls, remaining true to each other in the final moments of the game. The finale saw personal trainer Jack, auditor Faraaz, and PhD student Jade eliminated, with Jade breaking down in tears after Stephen betrayed her during the final roundtable. In an intense twist, the final mission involved scaling a dam and taking a helicopter ride over the Scottish highlands before the ultimate roundtables led to the pair’s victory.

Fame and Fortune Await for Rachel and Stephen

Industry insiders are already predicting that the win will catapult Rachel and Stephen into the world of showbiz. Rachel, a communications director from Northern Ireland, has been singled out as a standout player, with experts tipping her to become the richest Traitor yet. At 43, she is described as the perfect commercial package—charming, intelligent, and relatable—qualities that are expected to boost her earning potential significantly. With a new-found fanbase, multiple agents are reportedly eager to represent her, believing she has all the ingredients for stardom. Some even speculate that Rachel could become a household name in the coming weeks, as showbiz agents and reality TV producers vie for her attention.

One source told the Daily Mail that Rachel’s ability to win over her fellow contestants and build lasting relationships made her a fan favorite. “She’s won millions of fans, and agents know they can make her a fortune,” the source said. “She has all the makings of a superstar.” Jonathan Shalit, founder of InterTalent, called her “the perfect commercial package” for brands looking to collaborate with popular personalities, adding, “Brands don’t just want popularity. They want noise.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Libby, a cybersecurity consultant from the Isle of Lewis, is also making waves. Reports suggest that Stephen has already quit his job in London and is now aiming to capitalize on his newfound fame. The 28-year-old’s fashion sense and affable personality have made him a breakout star on the show, with sources saying he has the potential to appear on everything from quiz shows to cooking competitions like MasterChef. “He’s articulate, charming, and good-looking. If he gets the right agent, he could do very well in the public eye,” said a source close to him.

As the spotlight shines on Rachel and Stephen, it’s clear that their victory on The Traitors has set the stage for their next big steps in the entertainment world. Whether as reality TV stars or brand ambassadors, both are expected to cash in on their success and move further into the limelight.