Traitors Duo Split Prize Pot After Trusting Pact Secures Historic Win

Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby have made history as the first duo of traitors to win together in the thrilling series finale of The Traitors. The pair, who forged a close alliance throughout the competition, split a prize pot of £95,750, each taking home £47,875 after successfully outsmarting the other contestants.

The Moment of Truth

In a tense final vote, Duffy’s fate rested entirely in the hands of Libby. The 42-year-old from Northern Ireland revealed that she had complete faith in her teammate and never wavered, despite the dramatic circumstances leading up to the final decision. “When it came to the next vote, [Stephen] wouldn’t look at me, and he wouldn’t look me in the eye. I just thought, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble,'” Duffy admitted, recalling the nail-biting moment before the vote was revealed.

Libby, who had the option to eliminate Duffy and take the entire prize, chose instead to vote off faithful contestant Jack. The decision ensured Duffy’s place in the final, with Libby ultimately maintaining their pact and choosing loyalty over a larger personal gain. “When he turned [the slate] around and it was Jack’s name on it, it was a feeling like nothing else,” Duffy said, reflecting on the dramatic climax.

Enduring Trust Amid the Deception

Libby, originally from the Isle of Lewis and now based in London, spoke candidly about the inner conflict he felt. “I honestly didn’t know what name I was going to write on that slate until the chalk hit the slate. It was genuinely that close to the wire for me,” he confessed. Despite the temptation to betray Duffy for the larger share, Libby decided that the guilt of leaving her with nothing wasn’t worth the extra £50,000.

Both contestants were committed to their pact from the beginning. “I never wobbled once. I knew once I made [the pact] that night, I never, ever was going to break it,” Duffy emphasized, speaking to the strength of their mutual trust. Throughout the game, their unbreakable alliance became a testament to the power of loyalty even in a game built on deception.

The pair’s shared victory also allowed them to shed light on personal struggles. Duffy, a head of communications, used her time on the show to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and dementia, which her mother has been battling. “It was the loveliest feeling to know that your story resonated with so many,” she shared, expressing gratitude for the messages of support from viewers who related to her story.

As for how the winners plan to spend their earnings, Duffy hopes to treat her family. “I promised the kids, because they’ve never been on an airplane, that in the next few weeks, we’ll go over [to England] and we’ll visit some friends,” she said. Meanwhile, Libby intends to take his partner on a well-deserved holiday as a thank-you for their unwavering support during the competition.

Libby also revealed that he had quit his cyber security job earlier this year to take some time off and focus on pursuing passions outside of work. “It’s really because I have been in work since I was 15. I’ve worked two jobs all throughout university, and I’ve never taken a gap year,” he explained. “My main goal is just to take a couple of months off and really see if I am in a fortunate enough position now to do something I’m really passionate about.”