Traitors Duo Rachel and Stephen Make History with Joint Victory

The fourth season of the BBC reality competition The Traitors saw a historic twist when Rachel and Stephen became the first pair of traitors to win the game together. Their victory marked a thrilling conclusion to a tense and strategic season, with the duo outsmarting every other contestant and ultimately walking away with the £95,750 prize.

Winning as a Team

In a dramatic finale on Friday night, Rachel, a communications director from Newry, Northern Ireland, and Stephen, a cyber security consultant from the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, clinched the win after betraying their fellow players one by one. Both had been selected as traitors early in the series by host Claudia Winkleman, and from the start, they formed a pact to remain loyal to each other. This unwavering commitment carried them to the final, where they split the prize money, taking home £47,875 each.

Despite the intense pressure of the game, which saw them face multiple rounds of betrayal, Rachel and Stephen kept their alliance intact. As they celebrated their shared success, Stephen admitted to having moments of doubt, but ultimately, he could not go back on his word to Rachel. “I’m just a wee boy from the Isle of Lewis,” he said, reflecting on how life-changing the win was for him and his family.

Rachel, meanwhile, expressed her excitement at becoming the first female traitor to reach the finale, let alone win. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said, adding that the achievement would keep a smile on her face for a long time. “I’m really looking forward to not having to lie anymore,” she quipped, signaling the end of their duplicitous journey.

Host Claudia Winkleman was visibly emotional as she congratulated the pair, saying, “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it.” During an interview on the spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked, Winkleman praised the pair for their unusual strategy, describing their relationship as reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde rather than the tragic Romeo and Juliet.

For Rachel, keeping her word was crucial from the start. “I knew from the minute it came out of my mouth I wouldn’t break it,” she explained. Stephen, however, confessed that trust was a challenge, especially in a game built on lies and deception. “It’s so hard to trust someone in there whose job it is to lie,” he admitted. “But I’m just so glad she’s a woman of her word.”

The finale was not without its tension, as a deadlock during the final roundtable saw James, a gardener, banished from the castle after a dramatic decision. The remaining contestants, including Faraaz, Jade, and Jack, were eliminated in turn, with Rachel and Stephen outlasting them all. As the final mission included daring challenges like scaling a dam and a helicopter ride over the Scottish Highlands, the stakes could not have been higher.

The game culminated with Faraaz and Jack being eliminated by Rachel and Stephen, securing the traitors’ victory and leaving them to claim the prize they had fought so hard for.