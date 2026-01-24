Traitors Champion Stephen Reveals Fashion Tactics Behind Bold Outfits

Stephen, a fan-favorite contestant from the popular reality series Traitors, has revealed the clever wardrobe strategies behind his eye-catching outfits. Known for his bold fashion choices, the cyber security expert shared on the spin-off show Uncloaked that his clothing was designed to shift attention away from his red face, which he feared would become a distraction.

Strategic Style Choices

Before entering the competition, Stephen admitted that he was concerned about his complexion. “I knew I’ve got a very red face,” he said. “My partner even asked me, ‘What the hell are you going to do about your face in there?'” With this in mind, Stephen decided to employ a sartorial strategy to deflect attention from his features.

He explained, “I thought if I distract them from the neck down, maybe they won’t notice the neck up.” Choosing flamboyant clothes, often featuring wide trousers and block colors, Stephen hoped that viewers and fellow contestants would focus on his bold outfits rather than his face.

His approach clearly worked. He not only kept his red face under wraps but also became known for his chic ensembles, which earned him admiration from fans. “It was all tactics, but I love that kind of fashion,” Stephen added, acknowledging the role his wardrobe played in his on-screen persona.

Uncloaked host Ed Gamble, who followed the show, joked, “Where did Stephen get his jacket from?” To which Stephen humorously responded, “You and the rest of the country.” His playful acknowledgment only added to the intrigue surrounding his wardrobe, further cementing his status as a standout player in both fashion and gameplay.