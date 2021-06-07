Trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing dozens of people.

Authorities say two express trains crashed in southern Pakistan, killing at least 38 people.

According to Umar Tufail, a police official in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the incident occurred before dawn, up to 20 passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train.

He stated that authorities are attempting to assemble heavy machinery in order to rescue those who are still trapped.

According to Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner in Ghotki, the Millat Express train derailed and was quickly hit by the Sir Syed Express train.

The cause of the derailment and subsequent accident was not immediately known.

“Right now, the problem f