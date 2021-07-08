Trains are expected to be severely disrupted this weekend, with passengers being advised to double-check service before departing.

Before traveling this weekend, customers in the North West should double-check that their rail service is running.

Northern Rail has announced that it will have to operate at a lower capacity as a result of the UK’s rising number of Covid cases.

Northern’s Regional Director, Chris Jackson, spoke about how the NHS Trace and Trace warnings have resulted in a number of their employees receiving positive tests or being ordered to self-isolate.

“The decision to adjust our train schedule was not made lightly, and we had to strike a balance between the demand for services and our realistic capacity to deliver a dependable and punctual service for our customers,” he said. We’ve chosen to lower frequency in order to preserve service on the majority of our routes and keep clients moving.”

Passengers all throughout the country are being encouraged to double-check before they travel.

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the Rail Delivery Group, recommended travellers to use the app to stay up to date as services are subject to change.

“As the number of cases grows, more rail staff may be notified by the NHS contact tracing app and urged to self-isolate,” he said. While train operators are doing everything possible to avoid disruptions, there may be some, therefore we encourage people to check before they travel using app notifications, which were enhanced during the epidemic as part of our safer travel pledge.”

Passengers hoping to use Northern Rail to travel to wherever they are watching England vs. Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening will be disappointed by the news.

Mr Jackson has also sent a warning to those individuals, advising them to think carefully about their travel plans.

“Of course, a lot of people will want to support England and will go to pubs and bars to watch the game,” he said.

“With kickoff at 8 p.m., a decreased number of services, and the possibility of last-minute cancellations, there are only a few trains on our important lines to send passengers home after the event, so we’re encouraging our customers to plan ahead and use. The summary comes to a close.