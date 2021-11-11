Train Runs Over Boys Playing Video Games On Railway Tracks.

Two youngsters were knocked over by a train while sitting on railway tracks in the Indian state of West Bengal earlier this week.

Shibam Dey, a 17-year-old 11th-grade student, and his companion, 16-year-old Souvik Das, were playing video games on the lines running along the Sealdah-Bongaon stretch of Ashokenagar’s North 24 Parganas district when a train ran over them Monday morning, according to The Times of India.

According to an unnamed local resident, Dey and Souvik, both residents of Maniknagar, were “engrossed” in playing video games on their phones and were unable to hear the train whistle.

The conditions of the two boys following the incident were not mentioned in the report.

In 2016, a woman was tragically struck by an automobile in Japan because the driver of the vehicle was looking at his phone, which he was trying to charge after the battery had been depleted after playing the mobile game “Pokémon Go.”

The victim, a Vietnamese woman in her 20s from the Kasugai district of Aichi Prefecture, died on Aug. 25, 2016, just two weeks after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old worker, told police he was looking away at the time of the crash because he was trying to charge his phone. The driver explained that the device’s battery was going low because he had been playing “Pokémon Go.”

The motorist was arrested and charged with negligence resulting in injuries, however he was eventually released.

In the same week as the Vietnamese woman died, two elderly women in Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture were struck by a vehicle whose driver was distracted playing “Pokémon Go.”

On Aug. 23, 2016, the driver in this event, 39-year-old farmer Keiji Goo, was driving in the city of Tokushima while playing a mobile game, but he ended up hitting two female pedestrians with his automobile that night.

Sachiko Nakanishi, 72, was one of the elderly women died in the accident. Kayoko Ikawa, 60, was the second victim and was seriously hurt.

Goo was apprehended and later admitted that he was driving while playing “Pokémon Go” and not paying attention to the road.

The death of Nakanishi was the first fatal accident involving “Pokémon Go,” which had only been released a month before the tragedy.