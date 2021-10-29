Train delays are caused by a man on the tracks hurling rocks at the station office.

After climbing onto the lines and throwing rocks, a man was apprehended.

Officers were dispatched to Aigburth at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29 to reports of a guy on the track causing havoc.

The man was reportedly throwing ballast from the train track at the waiting room window, according to witnesses.

Merseyside is experiencing tree collapses and train delays as a result of the wind and rain.

As a result, Hunts Cross to Liverpool Central trains were affected and had to be canceled early.

When British Transport Police arrived on the incident, they apprehended and arrested a guy for trespassing, impeding the train, and criminal damage.

According to a representative for the British Transport Police, “Officers were dispatched to the Aigburth line just before 8 p.m. last night after receiving allegations of a man on the rails throwing ballast at a waiting room window.

“Officers arrived swiftly and arrested a man for trespassing, impeding the train, and criminal damage.

"He was arrested and put into police custody to be questioned. The investigation is still ongoing."

