Tragic Shooting in Kwale: KWS Ranger Kills Cop, Injures Two, Before Suicide

In a harrowing incident in Kwale County, a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot and killed a police officer and seriously wounded two others before taking his own life. The shooting, which is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute, has raised concerns over mental health issues within Kenya’s security forces.

The Rampage Unfolds

On the morning of the tragic event, Constable Julius Onyango, a KWS ranger, reportedly entered a local bar where his estranged partner was drinking with a police officer from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU). Without warning, Onyango opened fire, killing the officer instantly. Two other patrons, caught in the crossfire, sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to Msambweni Referral Hospital.

The shooting lasted mere seconds, leaving survivors in shock. A bar attendant who narrowly escaped death described the chaos, saying, “He didn’t ask questions. He just started spraying bullets.” Following the attack, Onyango fled the scene and was later found in a nearby thicket with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. His G3 rifle was found beside him.

Concerns Over Mental Health in the Forces

This incident marks the third such murder-suicide involving uniformed officers in the Coast region this month, prompting calls for urgent action to address mental health challenges in Kenya’s security forces. Experts point to a combination of high-stress environments, easy access to firearms, and personal turmoil as contributing factors. Police Commander Steve Oloo has ordered an investigation into how Onyango managed to access a firearm while off-duty, stressing the need for better mental health support for officers.

The tragic incident has prompted wider questions about the mental well-being of Kenya’s disciplined forces, who often face immense pressure in their line of duty. As families grieve, the larger issue of how the forces handle personal and psychological strain remains unresolved.