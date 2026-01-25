Tragic North Sea Diving Disaster Claims Lives of Two Divers

Two divers tragically lost their lives after being trapped 520 feet below the surface in the North Sea for over 24 hours in 1979, following a catastrophic equipment failure. The incident, which occurred during a routine diving operation, would go on to reshape safety standards in the industry forever.

Fatal Malfunction Leaves Divers Stranded

Richard Arthur Walker, 32, and Victor Francis “Skip” Guiel Jr., 28, were performing work on a Single Anchor Leg Mooring (SALM) system installed to support oil tankers in the East Shetland Basin when disaster struck. The diving bell they were in became detached from its lifting system, leaving them stranded underwater. Despite their life-support systems providing critical resources like oxygen and communication with the surface, the umbilical cord tethered to the bell became their only lifeline.

In a haunting entry from his diary, Walker had expressed a grim premonition of the disaster, writing, “I don’t even know if I’m gonna get out of here alive,” a sentiment later shared by his widow during a fatal accident inquiry.

The events that led to the tragedy were set into motion when a section of the structure was damaged after the British National Oil Corporation (BNOC) blasted a defective buoy, striking the riser. Following the incident, BNOC called upon Infabco Diving Services for rescue operations, using the MS Wildrake diving support vessel. But the chain of mistakes was just beginning.

The rescuers initially struggled to locate the bell, which had become dislodged from the lifting system. Due to malfunctioning equipment on both the Wildrake and the Stena Welder, it took nearly an hour before the bell was finally located. During this time, Walker and Guiel were observed becoming “very very frantic” by the rescue diver, Phil Kasey-Smith, as the situation rapidly deteriorated. Eventually, the Wildrake crew mishandled the crane hook, causing the bell to jam against the SALM base. This mistake delayed the rescue further and left the divers’ hopes of survival hanging by a thread.

By the time rescue diver Eddy Frank reached the bell, it was too late. The two men had succumbed to hypothermia, their final moments marked by desperate attempts to free the bell from its restraints. Tragically, Walker or Guiel had tried to sever the bell from the umbilical cord but failed to cut through the final wire before their deaths.

Investigations and Legal Repercussions

The aftermath of the incident led to an investigation by the Department of Energy, which uncovered numerous safety violations and acts of negligence. As a result, Richard Walker’s widow and Victor Guiel’s family filed wrongful death lawsuits in the United States, citing gross negligence. The diving contractors, Infabco Diving Services Ltd., were ultimately charged with criminal offenses, and the case gained widespread attention in both legal and industry circles.

In 1980, Infabco was taken to Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where the charges were brought against them. Sheriff Douglas James Risk criticized the company, stating that “the diving contractors were more concerned with speed than with safety,” and suggested that the men might have been saved had the crane lift been performed correctly. As a modest gesture of compensation, the families of Walker and Guiel were awarded $475,000 and $75,000 respectively in the United States District Court in Los Angeles.

The Wildrake tragedy not only marked the end of two promising lives but also became a turning point for diving safety practices in the offshore oil industry, bringing critical changes that would later save countless others from similar fates.