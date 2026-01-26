Tragic Incident at Helen’s Bay Beach Claims Life of Woman, Two Others Hospitalized

A tragic incident unfolded on the afternoon of January 24, 2026, at Helen’s Bay in County Down, when a woman in her 60s tragically lost her life and two others were hospitalized after getting into difficulty at sea. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received an emergency call just before 1:00 PM, responding to reports of swimmers in distress.

Witnesses at the scene rushed to help, with some even venturing into the water in an attempt to assist. Despite their efforts, the woman was airlifted by a Coastguard helicopter to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities have confirmed that her death is not being treated as suspicious. The two other swimmers, whose conditions have not been disclosed, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Rescue Efforts and Public Tributes

The rescue operation involved a coordinated effort from several emergency services, including two emergency crews, a rapid response paramedic, a Hazardous Area Response Team crew, and a critical care paramedic. Additionally, Bangor and Portaferry Coastguard rescue teams, along with the Bangor RNLI inshore lifeboat, were dispatched to the scene. Police also attended to provide assistance.

North Down MP Alex Easton expressed his condolences, praising both the brave actions of the members of the public who attempted to assist and the emergency responders who acted swiftly and professionally. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has died at this incredibly difficult time,” Easton said, emphasizing the emotional impact of the tragedy in a place many families hold dear.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Ryan Gray extended heartfelt thanks to the members of the public who acted selflessly, noting their actions were instrumental in the success of the rescue operation. “It is a reminder of how quickly emergencies can arise along our coastline,” he said, urging beachgoers to remain cautious and prepared when visiting coastal areas.