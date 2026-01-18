Tragic Birthday Celebration Ends in Drowning at Chesumot Resort

A birthday celebration at the popular Chesumot Resort in Kericho turned to tragedy on Monday evening when a man slipped into a deep dam and drowned during a boat ride, sparking serious concerns over the safety measures at private recreational facilities.

The victim, who had traveled to the scenic resort to celebrate his birthday, was with friends when the incident occurred. According to witnesses, the group had been enjoying a photo session on the lush resort grounds before deciding to take a boat ride on the expansive water pan. Tragically, as the birthday celebrant attempted to board the boat, he lost his footing and fell into the dam.

The Drowning Incident

Witnesses described a scene that shifted from joyous to horrifying in mere moments. One witness recounted, “He was laughing one minute, and the next he was in the water. We shouted for help, but he went under and didn’t come back up.” The suddenness of the tragedy left the group unable to assist their friend in time, as he was quickly submerged in the water.

The local authorities and rescue teams were alerted immediately, and a 24-hour search operation was launched. However, the depth and poor visibility of the dam proved to be significant obstacles for local divers, who were forced to halt their efforts by nightfall. It wasn’t until expert divers from Kisumu were brought in that the body was recovered late Tuesday afternoon, bringing a somber end to what was meant to be a celebratory occasion.

Questions Over Safety Protocols

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety protocols at recreational water bodies, particularly at private establishments. Chesumot Resort, like many adventure tourism sites in the Rift Valley, does not require mandatory life jackets or lifeguards at its dam, leaving visitors vulnerable. The lack of stringent safety measures at such facilities has come under scrutiny as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The body has been transferred to the Kericho County Referral Hospital for further investigation, and police from Brooke Station have opened an inquest file. As the community grapples with the loss, the tragedy has sparked a wider debate on the need for better regulation and oversight in the growing adventure tourism sector, where safety often seems to be overlooked.