Traffic crawls over standing water due to flooding near Aintree Racecourse.

As storms move through the region, thunder and lightning have struck another portion of Merseyside.

The continuous rains have created flooding in certain regions, while the rainy weather has forced the closure of Aintree Golf Greens.

Passengers at Bootle Strand Bus Station have also been denied access to some of the bus stops.

After her 5-year-old kid approaches them at the park, the boys blow her away.

One resident at Aintree Racecourse reported the thunder jolted her up from her snooze.

“There’s no need to water the plants this evening!” exclaimed another.

On Ormskirk Road, cars are photographed creeping through inches of water.

A rain warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday).

Heavy rains, according to the Met Office, might cause floods and traffic disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also expected, according to the report.

Sefton is prone to flooding in many regions.

After Storm Christoph caused the River Alt to exceed its banks earlier this year, hundreds of people were evacuated from their houses in the middle of the night.

Anyone concerned about floods can visit Sefton Council’s website for more information on flood risk and what they can do to protect their property.

You can also report floods with images if you have them.

“Reporting incidents will ensure that the council can understand the extent and location of properties affected by incidents of flooding and allow officers to work with other flood risk management authorities to help reduce the risks and consequences of future flooding,” a council spokesperson previously told The Washington Newsday.