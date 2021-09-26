Traditional pubs in Liverpool where you can get a decent pint and a kind welcome.

If you’re looking for a pint in Liverpool, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

New bars and places to explore are opening all the time in the city, from the Baltic Triangle to the Albert Dock.

However, there are moments when nothing beats a good pint in a proper bar.

Fortunately, Liverpool has plenty of them as well.

A pub in Merseyside has been awarded one of the greatest in the UK.

When it comes to traditional pubs, we have a lot of options, from pubs that represent the city’s marine history to drinking dens frequented by the Beatles.

So, whether you’re new to the city or just want to try something new, check out our list of the top independent pubs in Liverpool. In the comments box, let us know which ones are your favorites.

The work of Peter Kavanagh

This bar on Egerton Street, on the outskirts of the city, is well worth checking out. The historic Georgian Quarter tavern, which was crowned CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2019, is one of the city’s oldest.

It’s quirky and inviting inside, with old knickknacks and baubles strewn everywhere, including on the ceiling.

The lighting is dim, and visitors can sit at small circular tables sipping real ale and admiring the odd decor while listening to the chatter of the pub’s numerous regulars.

2-6 Egerton St, Liverpool L8 7LY, Peter Kavanagh’s

Sunday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Ship and the Mitre

This maritime-themed pub’s name is a tribute to its two prior incarnations, The Flagship and The Mitre.

The downstairs is designed to seem like a ship, and the upstairs has an Art Deco event area.

Behind the bar, you’ll find one of Merseyside’s largest selections of hand-pulled ales, as well as about 200 draft and bottled beers.

It has won Pub of the Year on multiple times due to its welcoming atmosphere and warm welcome. It was previously designated one of the Guardian’s 50 best pubs in the UK and was named a CAMRA Pub of Excellence.

L2 2JH, 133 Dale Street, Liverpool

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday On Thursday to Saturday,

Roscoe Street, The Grapes

Pubs in the city center. “The summary has come to an end.”