Traditional landline phones are scheduled to be phased out, according to BT.

Traditional landline handsets will be replaced by a new ‘digital’ phone from BT.

The transition, which will take place in 2025, will bring all households online.

To make calls, the phone will be powered by electricity and will require an internet connection.

The upgrade has been panned, however, amid fears that millions of elderly and vulnerable households in the UK may be isolated.

“If there is a power outage, this digital phone connection will no longer work – and a potential lifeline for older people would be suddenly destroyed,” Jan Shortt, general secretary of the National Pensioners Convention, told ChronicleLive.

“Those who need to make an emergency call or raise an alarm via a health pendant may be left stranded, unable to call for life-saving assistance.”

According to the watchdog Ofcom, almost 6% of families (approximately 1.5 million houses) do not have access to the Internet.

Those with older phones may require the services of an engineer to get them set up, while those with newer phones may need to purchase a new handset.

However, experts fear that millions more people lack access to mobile phones or do not understand how to use them efficiently.

BT has no concept that many older people don’t want or can’t afford a sophisticated smartphone and rely on their landline as a lifeline, according to Ms Shortt. It is unjust to discriminate against individuals who are not connected to the internet, particularly the elderly.’ “Given that roughly half of older individuals over the age of 75 are not online,” said Caroline Abrahams, head of Age UK, “this could be a particular challenge for our oldest residents.” Ofcom has emphasized that telecoms providers have a responsibility to guarantee that these households have access to emergency services, which can be met by providing consumers with a free mobile phone.

This transition, unlike the switch to digital television in 2012, is claimed to be driven by the telecoms industry rather than the government.

For months, Openreach, which manages the majority of the country's wire and cable infrastructure, has been collaborating with businesses.