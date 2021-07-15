Traders in Birkenhead Market are “very anxious” about the council’s plans.

Birkenhead Market stallholders are enraged over Wirral Council’s intentions for the market’s future.

Until June, it appeared like Wirral Council was committed to relocating the market to St Werburghs Square for at least three years, if not longer, until a new permanent location became available.

Many market vendors were vehemently opposed to the concept.

The primary concerns among traders were that the new stalls would not be large enough, that there would be insufficient of them, and that more than half of them would be outside, which would make it difficult to attract clients outside of the summer months.

Many fear that the addition of 21 inside stalls and 24 outside stalls will drive long-time stall owners out of the market.

However, a vote scheduled for last month to approve the change was postponed because Wirral Council wanted more time to engage with traders and assuage their fears.

A spokesperson for Wirral Council said today that the market is at the heart of the council’s plans for “major revitalization of Birkenhead.”

Traders, on the other hand, appear to be persuaded by the council’s recent efforts.

“We are not having our fears alleviated at all,” said David French, chair of the Birkenhead Market Tenants Association, which represents stall owners. We’re back to where we were six weeks ago [at a discussion between shopkeepers and council officers].”

“We have tight deadlines [to questions the council asks us], yet they take weeks to react to our inquiries,” said Mr French, who manages two stalls at the market, Tony’s Cafe and The Undies, an underwear stall.

“It feels like there are always walls up. I don’t think any trader would blink if they chose the [former]Marks and Spencer building.”

Traders have proposed this possibility numerous times, but Wirral Council has stated that it is not viable.

Mr French, on the other hand, stated that during a recent meeting between stall owners and the local government, another possibility was discussed.

"We have something in the pipeline," he added, "but we can't predict if it will happen just yet." If it doesn't, there's a problem.