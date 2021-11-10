Traders argue that ‘knocking it down’ is not the answer to a failing shopping center.

After it was found that the Bootle Strand shopping centre lost £2.7 million last year, traders said “activity is needed” to entice visitors and companies back.

According to a report produced by Sefton Council last week, the center is expected to lose millions of pounds in the next years “as a result of the effects of the covid epidemic.”

Even before Covid-19, the shopping centre’s profits were in decline, and it had lost millions in value since Sefton Council bought the land for £27.5 million in 2017.

The Strand, according to the council, is critical to Bootle’s future growth and is at the heart of the town’s physical, social, and economic regeneration.

The outlook appears bleak for some of the independent traders attempting to make a living at the Sefton shopping area, but there are green shoots of revival for others.

High rents and service prices, as well as falling client numbers, have left several traders “in limbo,” with some claiming that customers just didn’t know they were there.

Those operating on the building’s first level had better fortunes than those operating on the ground floor, which one person claimed had been “taken over by charity shops.”

“It’s been a long and steady decrease, we’ve seen less and less clients over the years,” said another, who has been running their shop for over a decade and wanted not to be identified.

“We got some support during lockdown, but things haven’t really picked up since we reopened.”

“There’s a sense of community here, and the customers are nice, and people do want to shop in Bootle, but people are increasingly going to supermarkets to get everything in one place.”

“It’s not only a problem in Bootle; it’s a problem all around.” I’m not sure what they’re going to do about that.” “Rebuild it from the ground up. ” Another reacted angrily to recent public comments encouraging people to “tear it down and start over.” “Is that truly the solution?” he said. “What could be used in its place?” “The summary has come to an end.”