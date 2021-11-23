Traders are unmoved by Biden’s decision to release oil barrels from reserve, and stock prices are rising.

According to the Associated Press, despite President Joe Biden releasing 50 million barrels of oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, stock prices rose by 2%.

The consumer price index in the United States has risen to 6.2 percent, which is disappointing. According to one analyst, the lack of trading is due to the oil spill being transient rather than permanent.

“Once it’s halted, if demand remains above supply, as it is today, you’re back to square one,” said Claudio Galimberti, Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of oil markets.

In mid-to-late December, the oil barrels will be released into the market. Gas costs, on the other hand, are unlikely to fall considerably in time for the holidays. Gas prices are currently about $3.40 per gallon, up 50% from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be available in two ways: 32 million barrels will be released over the next few months and will eventually be returned to the reserve, and another 18 million barrels will be sold to other countries under a Congress-authorized oil sale.

In a statement, Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated, “Oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price.” “The president’s determination to using all means at his disposal to bring down costs for working families and maintain our economic recovery is exemplified by this move.” The United States will not be the only country to release oil from its reserves. India wants to release 5 million barrels of oil from its reserves, while the United Kingdom prepares to release up to 1.5 million barrels. South Korea and Japan will also take part, however the number of barrels released has yet to be determined.

The US action is directed at global energy markets, as well as American voters who are dealing with increasing inflation and rising costs in the run-up to Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

Max Blain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called it "a sensible and measured approach to boost global markets" throughout the pandemic recovery. Companies based in the United Kingdom, according to Blain.