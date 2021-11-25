Traders are enthusiastic with the market’s new design.

Traders at Birkenhead Market have weighed in on fresh new renderings depicting how the new market might appear.

This year, the future of the historic market has been a hotly debated matter.

After a response from traders, Wirral Council scrapped its original intention to shift traders from the existing site to a temporary market in St Werburghs Square until a permanent facility was ready.

However, stall owners appear to be far more enthusiastic about the proposed idea, which would see Birkenhead Market relocate to the former House of Fraser building on Grange Road.

The Washington Newsday paid a visit to the market today to inquire about the Wirral Council’s vision for the projected permanent new market.

Kevin Goodman, who owns a clothing booth at the current location, thought the image was “quite modern,” which he didn’t think was a bad thing.

Mr Goodman was concerned that the new market might be difficult to find, but he believed the fresh new image was very open and apparent, which would be beneficial for attracting passing commerce.

Wirral Council’s proposal for the market also includes eliminating the town’s remaining two flyovers and making it easier to walk to the market from Birkenhead Central train station.

While admitting that the new market’s image was enticing, Billy Hill Curtains’ Mike Eccles raised another important worry for several traders.

Mr Eccles said his main objection to the proposal was a lack of space, and he needed to know if the new stalls would be adequate for a company like his.

Sidhu Fashion owner Jas Sidhu predicted that more people would notice his stand in the new market, but he stressed that he would wait and see what happened next.

Mr Sidhu’s remarks mirror the anxiety felt by many traders following the pandemic’s struggles and the abandoned proposal to transfer the market to St Werburghs Square.

However, stall proprietors appear to be lot more optimistic about the future than they were this summer, when the temporary was in place. “The summary has come to an end.”