Tracy Beaker will reprise her role as a possible foster parent in a new CBBC programme.

Later this year, Dani Harmer will reprise her role as Tracy Beaker in a new five-part series on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

In the ‘Beaker Girls’ series, she will be joined by Emma Maggie Davies as her book-smart but tough daughter Jess.

Jordan Duvigneau reprises his role as Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman reprises her role as Cam, Montana Thompson reprises her role as Justine, Danielle Henry reprises her role as Mary, and newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean reprises her role as Jordan, and Alibe Parsons reprises her role as junk shop owner, Flo.

It follows after CBBC’s most popular launch ever, My Mum Tracy Beaker, which was streamed 2.1 million times on BBC iPlayer in its first three days of availability in February.

Tracy and Jess will run the Dumping Ground rubbish business in the beach town of Cooksea in this new episode.

Tracy, on the other hand, will consider becoming a foster parent after meeting Jordan, a runaway kid.

BBC Children’s In-House Productions is producing The Beaker Girls, which will begin filming on location in Bristol later this month.

“The lasting fondness of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was obvious in the reception to My Mum Tracy Beaker,” said Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children’s In-House Drama.

“We’re incredibly happy to work with such a terrific cast and team to bring this intriguing mother and daughter back to the screen and uncover their new chapter in The Beaker Girls,” said the producer.

The Tracy Beaker Podcast is accessible on BBC Sounds, and all past series of Tracy Beaker are available to view on BBC iPlayer.