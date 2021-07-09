Tracy Barlow of Coronation Street becomes blonde, while actress Kate Ford opts for a fresh appearance.

Kate Ford of Coronation Street astonished her co-stars when she revealed her new blonde tresses.

This summer, the brunette, who plays Tracy Barlow on the soap, has gone for a lighter look.

Colleagues and admirers congratulated the 44-year-old when she posted a photo of her hair change on Instagram.

Emmerdale viewers believe they’ve figured out how Meena will be apprehended.

According to the M.E.N., her co-star Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, was one of the first to respond.

“Beauty,” she wrote.

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster, used the emoji “love heart eyes” to express her feelings.

“Suits you looking gorgeous,” commented another follower.

“It’s fantastic!” remarked a third.

“It really, really suits you,” said another.

Instagram

Kate, who was born in Salford, was the fourth actress to play Tracy, following Christabel Finch, who played her from 1977 to 1985, Holly Chamarette, who played her from 1985 to 1988, and Dawn Acton, who played her from 1988 to 1999.

Tracy was cemented as one of the soap’s main villains because to Kate’s darker more terrifying portrayal of the character.

After learning that her lover Charlie Stubbs had been cheating on her with Maria, she killed him with an ornament in 2007.

She was convicted of murder, but due to a technicality, she was freed from prison early in 2010.

She threw Steve McDonald’s girlfriend Becky down the stairs, causing her to miscarry, and then fled with her murderous fiancé Rob Donovan, who murdered Tina McIntyre, in 2011.

Tracy broke into Carla Connor’s flat and set the fire at Victoria Court that killed Kal Nazir, all because of her hatred for her.

Steve married Tracy Barlow for a second time in 2018.

Tracy was only his fifth wife, despite the fact that it was his seventh wedding.

After sharing some liquor in a hipflask for their daughter Amy’s carol concert, he and Tracy reconnected at Christmas 2017.

After that, the unlucky cab company owner tried his luck with Abi Franklin and slept with Leanne Battersby, his son Oliver’s mother, for the second time.

After Leanne revealed the truth on their wedding day, Tracy struck him in the face during their first dance to (I’ve Had) The. The summary comes to a close.